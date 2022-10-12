Mountain Lake Lodge debuts ‘Dirty Dancing’ retail center

PEMBROKE, Va. – Mountain Lake Lodge is debuting a retail center to celebrate its famous film history.

The retail center will include Kellerman’s Gift Shop, the first brick-and-mortar shop to sell official “Dirty Dancing” merchandise.

The center will also feature Salt Pond Living, a shop featuring designs and crafts from the region’s talented artisans.

“Last year was our best ever and we are currently pacing ahead of that,” said Heidi Stone, president and CEO, of Mountain Lake Lodge. “Our new retail center with Kellerman’s Gift Shop and official Dirty Dancing merchandise, plus our very own Salt Pond Living collection are exciting additions.”

Last month, Mountain Lake Lodge opened Salt Pond Pub, a walk-up pub for locals to enjoy. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and features local craft drafts on tap, along with signature cocktails.

The pub also offers an “Ales and Trails” menu of appetizers, pizza, and desserts.

The new retail center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and Dirty Dancing merchandise is also available online.