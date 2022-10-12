VIDEO: Assault charge filed against Rocky Mount assistant town manager by candidate for council

It's been more than five months since an interaction between a Rocky Mount official and a man running for council

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – It’s been more than five months since an altercation between a Rocky Mount official and a man running for council. This month, charges were filed.

Town council candidate Phillip Bane filed an assault and battery charge against Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore on Oct. 6.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, 10 News obtained two videos of the encounter, which you can watch below.

In it, you see Bane blocking Rocky Mount Town Manager Rob Wood’s car door from closing. The two exchange words while Moore records the interaction close by. Eventually, he steps in between Bane and Wood. Moore’s back is to Bane and he remains there until the police arrived.

All of this plays out in the parking lot of the town office.

Town council candidate Phillip Bane filed an assault and battery charge against Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore on Oct. 6 in regard to this incident

Assault charge filed against Rocky Mount assistant town manager by candidate for council

Rocky Mount Town Attorney John Boitnott gave 10 News the following statement:

“I was somewhat surprised that the magistrate would issue a summons for … an offense that allegedly occurred over five months ago. In my opinion, this appears politically motivated given the fact that Mr. Bane’s actions followed recent news reports. There are online videos that were posted in connection with those articles that I believe are self-explanatory to anyone who wants to watch them.” Rocky Mount Town Attorney John Boitnott

10 News reached out to Bane’s campaign for comment but they have not responded yet.

A court date for the matter is scheduled for Nov. 3.