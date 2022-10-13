New trails open for families in Roanoke Valley

There are some new options for kids to get outside and have fun.

ROANOKE, Va. – There are some new options for kids to get outside and have fun in the Roanoke Valley.

On Thursday, two TRACK trails opened in thanks to a partnership between Roanoke Parks and Recreation and Kids in Parks.

The Lick Run Greenway TRACK trail is a .75-mile trail that runs along the greenway, passing by Lincoln Terrace Elementary. It begins in Washington Park, runs along the Lick Run Greenway, and ends at Brown-Robertson Park.

The second TRACK trail begins behind the Garden City Recreation Center building, offering access to the Blue Ridge Parkway.

This trail is one-and-a-half miles long and also serves as an equestrian trail, according to their website.

You can follow self-guided brochures and signs that turn your visit into a fun and exciting outdoor experience.

Kids and families can hike, bike, canoe, and more, all while learning about the natural, cultural, or historical resources located at each site.

“They’ll bounce around and go to different sites and see everything that nature has to offer, in terms of having a great time and being healthy and active outdoors,” said Jason Urroz, the director of Kids in Parks.

The locations were selected for their close proximity to schools and parks to give families easy access.

We’re told a third TRACK trail will be installed soon.

To learn more about the trails, including specific trail details and trail maps, go to the Kids in Parks website here.