‘Trauma begets trauma’: The impact of domestic violence on children

Domestic violence affects about 10 million people every year — many of them children.

ROANOKE, Va. – Domestic violence affects millions of people in the United States every year, many of whom are children.

What starts in one household could create a cycle of abuse that lasts for generations.

“We will often hear from our families, ‘Well [the children] didn’t hear,’ or ‘They were in another room.’ But we know that trauma begets trauma,” said Stacey Sheppard, the director of housing and human services at Total Action for Progress in Roanoke. “Those little ears and eyes that see and hear, that cycle repeats itself.”

Sheppard said domestic violence can have a lasting negative impact on children, potentially causing trouble in school, alcohol or substance use, depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

“It is extremely prevalent, unfortunately,” said Sheppard. “And often, the survivors are in denial that [abuse] is occurring within the home.”

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine earlier this year:

25% of kids are exposed to domestic violence at least once during their childhood

90% are eyewitnesses

30% to 60% of abusers also abuse their kids

Sheppard said the way to stop the cycle is through education and intervention.

“Statistically, in generational trauma, [abuse] will repeat itself,” said Sheppard. “It’s very important for us to recognize that and talk about it so that we can break that cycle of trauma. Because we don’t want the abuse that they’re witnessing to turn into abusers later on in life, or unhealthy relationships.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence 24/7 Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.