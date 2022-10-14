Roanoke Valley animal shelters host adoption event for over 500 pets

More pets are being surrendered and the number of adoptions are going down.

ROANOKE, Va. – Five local shelters in the Roanoke Valley are teaming up this weekend to find forever homes for hundreds of animals.

The shelters said they’ve seen an increase in pets being surrendered and a decrease in the number of adoptions.

The shift in adoption rates has caused the shelters to be overrun, which Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA said is a crisis.

“We are all having a community-wide adoption special. The reason that we are doing it is that shelters are really overrun right now. It is such a crisis that we are all coming together to promote everything together,” said Rickmond.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA, Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Humane Society, and Franklin County Animal Shelter are all taking part in the community adoption event.

Between the five shelters, there are 500 animals looking for a new home.

“We just have all seen so many animals relinquished into our care. Relinquishments are up but adoptions are down and that’s really sort of causing, not that perfect storm but a situation that’s leading to our pets staying in our shelters longer,” said Rickmond.

Rickmond went on to discuss the impact adopting a pet can have.

“By adopting a shelter pet, you are really saving two lives or more. You are really saving two because you are taking that pet into your loving home but you are also making space for another pet in a shelter environment that they really need,” said Rickmond.

In hopes of preventing owners from relinquishing their pets, shelters like the RVSPCA and others offer food and vet bill assistance in an effort to keep pets with their owners and out of the shelters.

Each shelter will offer special promotions, like discounted or even waived adoption fees.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA said they offering a reduced adoption fee of $50 for select dogs, including Duke, Vader, and Marley, and waived adoption fees for select cats, including Penelope, Perry, Polka Dot, Nalai, Olivia, and Pooh. The special runs through Oct. 16 at 4 p.m.

You can learn more about other promotions by contacting each facility at the numbers listed below.