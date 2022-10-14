Some Martinsville City school students to be picked up on slight delay due to fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Heads up! School officials with Martinsville City Public Schools say some students may be picked up on a slight delay Friday morning (Oct.14) due to a fire in the area.

Authorities told 10 News that this delay will only apply to students living on and near Forest Street.

Chief Ted Anderson with the Martinsville Fire & EMS department reports that they received the initial call from a neighbor at about 6 a.m.

As of 8:25 a.m., crews are still working to extinguish the fire in the 400 block of Forest Street.

He informed us that while the department searched the home and did not locate anyone inside, at this time, it is still unclear whether someone is in the residence.

Anderson says the fire looks much better than before but he is unsure if it will remain that way due to the home’s construction. He explained that with older homes, a fire can rapidly spread again within minutes — regardless of the size.

