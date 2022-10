A deserving family will soon have the keys to their new home.

ROANOKE, Va. – A deserving family will soon have the keys to their new home.

This year’s Home for Good dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to take place Friday (10/14) after months of hard work.

10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with the help of generous community sponsors and several volunteers, the team was able to build a home for the Ali family.

This is our eighth Home for Good project and the first in Southeast Roanoke.