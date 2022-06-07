WSLS, Habitat ‘Home for Good’ project kicks off this week

We're working with Habitat for Humanity of the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS 10 News is proud to kick off our 8th “Home for Good” project this week as we work in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, community sponsors and volunteers to build a home for a deserving family in our area.

As we look ahead to this year’s project, we have also been reflecting on how this project has changed lives since 2014. Year after year the “Home for Good” project has built confidence, character, and community by building homes.

“It changes people’s lives,” said Betty Jean Wolfe, senior director of Community Engagement for Habitat. “It gives them a base from which to continue to grow.”

Since 2014, Home for Good has brought together sponsors, volunteers and the community to partner with Habitat. Habitat’s mission is to create a world where everyone has a decent, affordable place to live.

“We build houses, but actually we’re just the bridge that helps the community build that house,” said Gina Dunnavant, volunteer manager for Habitat.

Since 1986, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley has built more than 260 homes for families in our area. The non-profit is on track to build or renovate 10 homes in 2022, including this year’s Home for Good on 14th Street as Habitat shifts its focus to southeast Roanoke.

“For right now it’s really exciting to get to know a lot of new neighbors and partners in our community, and just get a sense of how the community works,” said Brian Clark, construction director for Habitat.

The goal is by this fall, one family’s dream of homeownership will become a reality as we transform an empty lot in southeast Roanoke into their Home for Good.