GOTW: George Wythe takes down Galax, 20-7

George Wythe took home the win for this week's Game of the Week.

GALAX, Va. – This week’s game of the week certainly did not disappoint.

It was an annual battle between the Maroons and the Maroon Tide.

Galax is one of the premier rushing teams in our area, averaging nearly 300 yards per game. Knowing that the plan for George Wythe was simple: stop the run despite having key injuries. “Bend but don’t break” had to be the mindset.

The Galax golf team was honored on the field during this one for winning another VHSL Class 1 state championship.

In the opening quarter, Tandom Smith was on the run near the red zone for George Wythe but he fumbled, then somehow recovered the ball.

A few plays later, Smith goes up top and hits Laden Houston in stride for the 23-yard touchdown, bringing them to a 7-0 lead.

Galax tried to respond with big runs from Tedruhn Tucker but the drive ended with a missed field goal.

Later at the end of the half, Maroons backed up at their own one, just trying to find room and take it into halftime but Tandom Smith had other plans. He bounced off the pile of players and he ran all the way to Wytheville for the 99-yard touchdown run. It was a 14-0 George Wythe halftime lead.

The second half came around, and the Maroons were up 20-0. Galax knocked on the door on the 4th down then came an interception for Ben Jollay.

Maroon Tide returned the favor. Austin Ashworth showed his skill with an interception and return for a touchdown.

But the Maroons’ defense was nastier than your neighbor’s meatloaf, forcing a late interception as George Wythe took down Galax 20-7.

“Defensively was absolutely amazing what our kids were able to do just match their physicality and coming up making tackles and making plays and offensively we did the exact same thing,” Brandon Harner, George Wythe Head Coach said.

“We finally showed out tonight and practice was good this week. Finally got a little healthy, back at it and hopefully harder next week,” Tandom Smith Maroons’ QB/LB said.

“We were hungry all week nobody expected us to win. We went out there and played like dogs and that’s what happened,” Colton Green, Maroons’ TE/DE said.

This was the Maroons’ first victory over Galax in 7 years. The Maroon Tide had won the last 10 matchups including playoffs.