Motorcycle driver in ‘critical condition’ after Lynchburg crash, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in critical condition after a Lynchburg crash Saturday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities say officials from the Lynchburg Police and Lynchburg Fire & EMS responded to a call around 11 a.m. for the report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Old Graves Mill Road, in the Robins Drive area.

The motorcycle driver was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and was later lifted to UVA, listed in critical condition, according to police.

The Lynchburg Police Department says the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information to contact Officer Lucy with the Traffic & Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.