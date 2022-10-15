75º

State police investigating fatal crash in Roanoke County

The crash happened Friday on Interstate 81, police say

Lauren Helkowski

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 33-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash occurred at 10:46 p.m., on Interstate 81 northbound, at mile marker 134.5.

A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned, according to police.

Police say the driver, Nicholas Jimentel of Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Virginia State Police says the crash remains under investigation.

