GO Fest brings big increases in business, large crowds to Roanoke

The annual festival gives opportunities to do all sorts of outdoor activities

ROANOKE, Va. – The annual GO Outside Festival wrapped up this weekend after bringing large crowds to downtown Roanoke.

GO Fest offered activities like rock climbing, paddle boarding, and BMX shows. The festival also brought lots of business to downtown restaurants and shops.

“Business was pretty good this weekend. We were out there all weekend, talking to people, meeting people,” said Walkabout Outfitter’s Assistant Store Manager, Jake Smith.

Walkabout Outfitters was one of the dozens of vendors who had a booth set up in Elmwood Park, with their brick-and-mortar store just a few blocks away.

“It’s nice having it so close for logistical purposes but also for business, we saw a huge increase in foot traffic. I know on Saturday we had people here from the minute we opened to the minute we closed,” said Smith.

Olde Salem Brewing Co.’s location in downtown Roanoke has been open for nearly six months. This year was their first time experiencing GO Fest downtown.

“It was fantastic. We got to meet a lot of new people who were in town for GO Fest. Got to showcase our product to everybody. Gave us an opportunity to showcase our new spot here,” said Olde Salem Brewing’s General Manager, Cameron Weeks.

Weeks said Olde Salem Brewing Co. is already looking forward to being involved with next year’s GO Fest.