In Your Town: Visiting the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is in your town, this time, in the Roanoke Valley – showing all there is to love about the Star City and beyond.

Whether you’re looking for a new adventure, a restaurant, or an incredible view, you can find it in Roanoke.

Tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Roanoke Valley is a not-so-well-kept secret.

If you want a taste of culture, you can head to Downtown Roanoke to go to countless festivals, not to mention dozens of local shops and restaurants.

Jamie Clark with Downtown Roanoke Inc. said that there’s something for everyone in the Star City.

“So many of the businesses are locally owned. I think over 90% of our businesses are locally owned, so you can feel good about coming down to support your friends and your neighbors that own local businesses,” Clark said. “There’s really anything for anybody. Whatever your flavor, you can kind of pick it here.”

Then there’s Market Square, where the Olde Salem Brewing Company is branching out from its Salem location.

Cameron Weeks, General Manager of the Olde Salem Brewing Co. highlighted the community in the area.

“Building a community together. that’s been one of the coolest things about being down here: establishing another community and connecting Salem with Roanoke in that same manner,” Weeks said.

And if you need some fresh air, look no further. From mountain biking at Carvin’s Cove to hiking the Blue Ridge, running on the greenway, or hitting the Roanoke River, the Roanoke Valley has you covered.

Beaver Dam Farm’s 7th Annual Sunflower Festival is happening in Roanoke and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18.

The ten-day event draws in about 20,000 people from all over, making the festival a family tradition.

“It’s great to know that we have become a destination. Families come back ... see how we’ve grown ... they’re growing along with us,” Candace Monaghan, Sunflower Festival Founder of Beaver Dam Farm said.

You can learn more about what all the Roanoke Valley offers here.