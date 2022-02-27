Olde Salem Brewing Company opening a second location in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A brewery company will soon be bringing some “Salem flavor” to the Roanoke market.

The Olde Salem Brewing Company took to Facebook on Sunday to announce that it will soon open a second location at 315 Market Street in downtown Roanoke. This is where Deschutes Brewery Tasting Room used to be located before it closed its doors permanently last month.

While the brewing company initially planned to open a second location in the Wasena area, the company said it was unable to do so given that the property needed more work done than they anticipated.

“It was a tough decision, but when the opportunity arose for 315 Market St, we knew we had to take it. Everyone at Olde Salem Brewing Company is thrilled to join downtown Roanoke, we can’t wait to see you soon!” the company said in a Facebook post.

An opening date has not been announced yet.