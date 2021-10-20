Deschutes tasting room to leave Roanoke by year’s end

ROANOKE, Va. – Deschutes will be closing its doors in downtown Roanoke by the end of the year.
The brewery announced that it will not be renewing its lease off of the Roanoke City Market, citing a dip in business due to the pandemic.
According to the release, the company is working with employees to find opportunities with the brewery in a new capacity.
The tasting room originally opened in August 2017.
This announcement comes after Deschutes “indefinitely delayed” building its new brewery in the Star City.
You can read the announcement below:
I am writing to inform you that after four years of operating our Roanoke, Virginia Tasting Room, Deschutes has made the tough decision not to renew our lease and will cease operations at the end of the year. We have all seen the global pandemic significantly reduce traffic in all restaurants, pubs, and tasting rooms, the Roanoke Tasting Room is no exception.
As we prepare for closing, we plan to honor company commitments, treat all employees equitably and step forward with care and attention on how this impacts the Roanoke community and our dedicated co-owners who have managed this location over the past four + years. We are working with each team member on opportunities to continue with Deschutes in a new capacity.
Since we opened the Roanoke Tasting Room in August 2017, the community has graciously allowed us to share the Deschutes Brewery 33-year old craft beer legacy, values, and innovative spirit with our sister city. During this time, we have raised over $300,000 in support of area non-profits through events like the Deschutes Street Pub and Community Pints, and provided jobs while increasing the tourism.
Going forward, Roanoke will remain a very valued and special part of Deschutes Brewery as we continue to invest in the community through our partnership with Blue Ridge Beverage and community events.Michael LaLonde, President & CEO Deschutes Brewery