Deschutes tasting room to leave Roanoke by year’s end

The location will close by the end of the year

The location will close by the end of the year

ROANOKE, Va. – Deschutes will be closing its doors in downtown Roanoke by the end of the year.

The brewery announced that it will not be renewing its lease off of the Roanoke City Market, citing a dip in business due to the pandemic.

According to the release, the company is working with employees to find opportunities with the brewery in a new capacity.

The tasting room originally opened in August 2017.

This announcement comes after Deschutes “indefinitely delayed” building its new brewery in the Star City.

You can read the announcement below: