Lynchburg Fire Department’s ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign underway

The fundraiser supports the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Lynchburg Fire Department's "Fill the Boot" campaign underway (Credit: Lynchburg Fire Department) (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – These firefighters have some big shoes to fill – and it’s for a good cause.

Through Oct. 23, you might see some Lynchburg firefighters around the city raising funds for their annual “Fill the Boot” campaign, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

The fundraiser supports the Muscular Dystrophy Association, crews said, and they’ll be out collecting funds at the following locations:

This year, the department said their goal is to collect $60,000, and as of Monday, they had already collected over $17,500.

You can donate at any of their in-person locations, or donate online here.

