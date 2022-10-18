51º

‘Good grief!’: Peanuts holiday specials won’t be on TV this year

All hope isn’t lost, though – the classics will be available to stream for free on Apple TV+ for a limited time

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

"IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN, CHARLIE BROWN" (1966 United Feature Syndicate Inc.)

Dear Great Pumpkin, where have you gone?

After making a comeback in 2021, PBS has confirmed they won’t be airing the Peanuts holiday specials on broadcast television this year.

But for those that love the Peanuts gang, all hope is not lost.

According to Apple TV+, you can stream the fall classic for free for a limited time. They said “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available to stream for free from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31.

That’s not all, though – looking forward to the rest of the holiday season, Apple TV+ will also have other Peanuts classics to stream.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27 and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, the company said.

You can see the full Apple TV+ lineup and learn more here.

