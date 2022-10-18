‘Good grief!’: Peanuts holiday specials won’t be on TV this year

Dear Great Pumpkin, where have you gone?

After making a comeback in 2021, PBS has confirmed they won’t be airing the Peanuts holiday specials on broadcast television this year.

Regretfully, PBS does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year. We’ll all have to watch for the Great Pumpkin in a different pumpkin patch this Halloween. — PBS KIDS (@PBSKIDS) September 29, 2022

But for those that love the Peanuts gang, all hope is not lost.

According to Apple TV+, you can stream the fall classic for free for a limited time. They said “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available to stream for free from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31.

That’s not all, though – looking forward to the rest of the holiday season, Apple TV+ will also have other Peanuts classics to stream.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27 and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, the company said.

You can see the full Apple TV+ lineup and learn more here.