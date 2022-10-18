Students help with Habitat of Humanity build in Giles County

The group is building two more homes in the NRV

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley and high school students from Giles Technical Center have teamed up to tackle housing in the area.

They’ve already built six homes, but they’re not done yet– they’re now working on two more.

“Always looking for new ways, more efficient ways to build. As well as energy efficiency which is a double whammy with this project,” said Jim Drader, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity NRV.

But these homes have a twist – they’re made with insulated concrete forms.

Insulated concrete forms are concrete wall-forming systems that stay in place as part of the structure even after the concrete has hardened.

“The blocks will be stacked and once they’re all stacked to the right height and everything it will be filled with concrete and you won’t have to insulate anything, it’s already pre-insulated,” explained Narrows senior Sam Alberit.

“It’s Styrofoam blocks basically. It’s kind of like big Lego’s. Not the hardest to build, it’s actually better, in my opinion, than wood,” said fellow Narrows senior Aidan McGlothlin.

Habitat said the project will reduce upfront expenses and onsite construction time, making it cost-effective.

“You’ll get a home that is quiet, that can withstand anything that mother nature throws at it, and can save the homeowner about 50 percent on the cost to heat and cool that home,” said Gregg Lewis, National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s Chief Communications Officer.

In the process of building a new life for two deserving families, the students are also building their resumes.

“The students who are here from the Giles Technical Center, this is their classroom basically for this semester for this year,” added Drader.

This is just the beginning of the new wave of Habitat homes built using ICFs. Lewis told 10 News their next stop will be in Southeast Roanoke.