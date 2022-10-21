Rockbridge County High School honors beloved teacher

A beloved teacher at Rockbridge County High School passed in July after a seven year battle with cancer.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County held its annual powder puff game, but this one had a purpose.

Renamed “Thompson’s Turf War,” it honored Sandra Thompson, a Wildcat that was taken too soon.

“We just thought it would be a great idea to name it after her because she was all about school spirit and she loved doing things to get everyone together and make sure everyone had a great time,” said Rachel Bowyer, a junior whose class organized the event.

Thompson taught at RCPS for 22 years before she died of cancer in July. Her impact on her students and coworkers went far beyond the classroom.

“Her loss is definitely felt by all of us. There’s a big gaping hole, I almost feel like we lost our heartbeat,” said Melanie Falls, Director of Testing and Instructional Data at RCPS.

But it didn’t break their spirit. They continued to push for Thompson’s vision: a pavilion outside the cafeteria.

The pavilion was finished before her passing, but with her students, friends, and family on hand, the school dedicated it to her memory.

“Whenever a senior class had leftover money. She would tuck it into an account with our bookkeeper, saved for the timber frame building,” said Robyn Sherman, Work Based Learning Coordinator at RCPS.

As students battle it out on the field, all proceeds go to a scholarship fund in honor of Thompson’s battle.

“The scholarship is going towards the career and technical education side of our school where any student that is pursuing a career in that can apply for the scholarship,” said Hannah Stephens, a fellow junior and organizer.

Thompson’s legacy is now printed on t-shirts and written in wood, but it will always be carried in the hearts of those who will keep her memory alive.