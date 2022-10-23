Police search for person who shot at Radford University-owned apartment, no one hurt

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University Police say a University-owned building was struck by gunfire.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Clement Street.

At the same time, Radford City Police were dispatched to Grove Avenue for reports of a firearm discharge. “It was quickly determined this incident was related and there was no immediate threat to public safety as the suspects left the area in a vehicle,” the University police department said in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported.

Radford City Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.