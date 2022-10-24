No students hurt after crash involving Roanoke County school bus

Roanoke County school officials say a bus was involved in a crash Monday (Oct. 24) but no students were hurt.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County school officials say a bus was involved in a crash Monday (Oct. 24) but no students were hurt.

School leaders told 10 News that four students and three adults were onboard at the time of the crash and had been returning to the Burton Center after attending an event downtown.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Shenandoah and 5th Street NW; authorities say the bus hit a vehicle and damage to the front of the bus is substantial.

According to authorities, one employee and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The car involved in the crash appears to be totaled, officials say.

All students are already back at the Burton Center.

At this time, charges are pending on the driver of the other vehicle, and that will be handled after they receive medical treatment.

