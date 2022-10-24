Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you

We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you.

1. Terror Manor

Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.

Terror Manor has what they say is intense audio, lighting, extreme low visibility, strobe lights, fog, damp or wet conditions, special effects, sudden actions, and an overall physically demanding environment.

They also offer a “VIP Experience,” which is for the more intense scare-seekers. Their website says clothing might be destroyed by paint or dyes, you can be harassed and touched by the actors, and of course, you have the option to quit anytime.

General admission tickets are $25.

Learn more about Terror Manor here.

2. Dark Woods Haunted Trail

Dark Woods Haunted Trail, located in Radford, is an evening trail friendly for those 10 and over, according to their website. The self-guided horror trail starts in the Spooky Haunted House, then you get to adventure through the Deserted Mine Shaft, Mazes, Medieval Torture Chamber, Carnival Tent, and more.

Admission costs are $15.

You can learn more about the Dark Woods Haunted Trail here.

3. Scaremare

After a two-year hiatus, Scaremare has returned for its 50th Anniversary, they announced on social media.

Scaremare offers a 40-minute journey through creepy trails, dark woods, and the House, according to their website. The fun-house rooms adn scenes of death confront people with the questions, “What happens after I die?”

Individual tickets are $12 a piece.

You can learn more about Scaremare here.

Looking for other things to do this spooky season? Check out more Halloween events happening soon in Southwest and Central Virginia here.