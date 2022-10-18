Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia

Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?

From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:

Oct. 19:

Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21:

The Woods Have Eyes - Haunted Trail at Roanoke Airsoft Battlefield in Moneta, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. (Day 1)- October 21 will be the first day you can try to survive a frightening adventure through Bedford County woods, organizers said. Patrons will navigate the field with a military commander who will take them through an interactive experience of zombie survival. The walk lasts about thirty minutes and organizers do not recommend the event for young children.

Oct. 22:

The Woods Have Eyes - Haunted Trail at Roanoke Airsoft Battlefield in Moneta, 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. (Day 2)- Head to the field for the second day of an interactive zombie survival experience. Walk through a field with a field commander to try to survive the thirty minutes of frightening fun. Organizers do not recommend this event for young children.

Barktoberfest at Elmwood Park in Roanoke, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Downtown Roanoke is inviting all local families and their furry friends to come by Elmwood part for an afternoon of fun. There will be vendors, pet photography, costume contests, and more. The event benefits Project Support, a non-profit organization that helps those in the community with mental illness.

Oct. 27:

WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms in Blue Ridge, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.: You and your family can head to Layman Family Farms to meet the 10 News family and have some free Halloween fun. There will be a Kids Trick or Treat candy booth, a meet and greet with some of the 10 News family, and pumpkin painting with 10 News’ Virginia Today cast, along with more entertainment.

Oct. 28:

Slasher Weekend at the Academy Center of the Arts: Friday the 13th double feature in Lynchburg, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.: At 7 p.m., the center will play the 1980 version of the film, and at 9 p.m., the center will play the 2009 version of the film. Admission is $15 plus taxes.

Kazim Shriner’s Trunk or Treat at the Salem Civic Center in Salem 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: The Kazim Clowns will be handing out candy at their free event.

Hometown Halloween in Olde Town Covington from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Local businesses will be handing out candy and other performances, free to the public.

Oct. 29:

Slasher Weekend at the Academy Center of the Arts: Nightmare on Elm Street, Candyman double features in Lynchburg, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., & 8 p.m.: At 11 a.m., the center will play the 1984 version of the Nightmare on Elm Street, and at 1 p.m., the center will play the 2010 version of Nightmare on Elm Street. At 5 p.m., the center will play the 1992 version of Candyman, and at 8 p.m., the center will play the 2021 version of candyman. Admission is $15 plus taxes.

Slash Bash at the Academy Center of the Arts: Nightmare on Elm Street, Candyman double features in Lynchburg, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.: The center will host a costume dance party featuring DJ KILLGXXD. Admission is $15 plus taxes.

Spooky Spectacular at Wasena Park in Roanoke 9 a.m.: The West End Center for Youth, Inc. is hosting a day of family fun. They’ll have a 5K run, costume contest, children’s activities, wellness information, and food at the event. Preregister for the Spooky Sprint 5k here.

Halloween Party at Big Lick Brewing Co. in Roanoke, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Big Lick Brewing Co. is throwing a costume party with a costume contest. Judging will take place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and winners will be announced at 9 p.m.

Downtown Candy Crawl in Roanoke, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Participating businesses in downtown Roanoke will hand out candy and other treats to trick-or-treaters. Families are asked to register so there are enough sweets and treats available here.

Candy Corn Express & Trunk or Treat at the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The museum will be hosting a kid-friendly event with games, face painting, vendors, and lots of candy. Regular museum admission rates apply.

Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents Dracula at the Jefferson Center in Roanoke, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.: The contemporary performance features RBT’s company and the school is choreographed by Norbert Nirewicz. You can buy tickets here.

Zoo Boo at Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Trick-or-treating, costume contests, performances, and art activities at the zoo, all included with zoo admission.

Bonez & Booz 2022 at the Virginia Museum of Natual History in Martinsville, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: There will be Fire performances, magic shows, stilt walkers, carnival games, food trucks, a beer garden, live music, and more at the event, and costumes are encouraged.

Scuffle Hills Halloween Bash and Costume Contest at Scuffle Hill Brewing Company in Martinsville, 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: The brewing company will host a Halloween bash featuring live shows and a costume contest.

Oct. 31:

Market Monster Mash at the Danville Community Market in Danville from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: A free event that includes trunk-or-treating, face painting, caricatures, inflatables, and more.

Terror Manor Halloween Blackout at Terror Manor in Roanoke from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: Find your way through the Terror Manor with only one glow stick per group.

Is there an event we missed? Send an email to agraham@wsls.com and we can add it to our list.