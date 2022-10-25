Montgomery County officials announce ‘Operation Green Light’ in support of local veterans

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office lit up green as part of "Operation Green Light" (Credit: Montgomery County)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County is gearing up ahead of Veterans Day to support local veterans.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County announced “Operation Green Light.”

Officials said the new national collaborative initiative with the National Association of Counties will light the Montgomery County Government Center and Public Safety buildings up with green lights until Nov. 13.

The initiative supports military veterans and raises awareness about the challenges many veterans face as well as the resources available for veteran assistance.

Not only will government and public safety buildings be lit up with green lights, but residents and businesses are encouraged to participate, too.

Leaders said that residents and businesses can change a porch light to a green bulb for others to see or change an interior bulb to spark a conversation with friends.

You can find more information and links to veteran resources here.