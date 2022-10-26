Upscale apartment complex coming to old Valleydale property in Salem

The city of Salem approved the former Valleydale plant as a site for a new apartment complex.

SALEM, Va. – Developers will begin demolishing the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant to build a new apartment complex in the city.

Ed Walker and Joe Thompson want to build more than 300 upscale apartment units with a variety of resort-style amenities on the property.

Salem’s Economic Development Director, Tommy Miller, said the apartments are going to feel a lot more modern.

“We’re going to have four stories. It’s not going to be your kind of standard suburban, garden-style, apartment complex of ... walk up three steps of floors. It’s going to have more of an urban feel to it,” Miller said.

Walker and Thompson will invest at least $50 million in the site, building between 300 and 330 units in three buildings.

Amenities in the complex will include a pool and terrace area, club rooms, a gym, a dog run, a car washing area, a pet washing area, large greenspaces, a garage, covered and surface parking, extensive landscaping, and more.

For decades, Valleydale provided jobs for thousands of workers. The plant closed down in 2006.

Walker bought the property in 2017 and for the past five years, he has tried to find ways to revitalize the building. However, the historic tax credit oversight agency wouldn’t allow new windows on any exterior sides.

The new complex won’t just provide housing opportunities for residents, but also it will provide more business for surrounding businesses.

“It’s going to be a nice shot in the arm here. There’s a lot of local businesses here from restaurants to mechanics that are going to have 300 new customers here that will help benefit the area,” Miller said.

Demolition is set to begin in 2023 and developers hope to have the project complete by 2025.