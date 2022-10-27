CIAA cross country championships held in Salem

Today the top cross country runners in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) competed for medals at Green Hill Park in Salem.

SALEM, Va. – These runners were running to win.

On Thursday, the top cross country runners in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, CIAA, competed for medals at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Most of the schools at the event were historically Black colleges and universities.

“This is our first championship of the CIAA fall season and it’s exciting. Our student-athletes have been working throughout the season to get to this championship,” Jacqie McWilliams, CIAA commissioner said. “I think the opportunity to come up here and run in this beautiful scenery and to have all the support around them is exactly what the CIAA is a community.”

During the event, the Fayetteville State women’s cross country team took home their fifth consecutive title.

The Broncos also came out on top in the men’s race.