Approximately 37M bottles of Pine-Sol recalled due to bacteria

Some of the Pine-Sol products under a recall by Clorox

If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, you might want to toss it out.

On Tuesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of around 37 million Pine-Sol products.

They say the products could contain bacteria that can be harmful to people with weakened immune systems or people who have external medical devices. Those people exposed to the bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, face a risk of serious infection.

Officials say the bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a cut or other break in the skin.

The recalled products were produced between January 20221 and September 2022, and include the following, according to the CPSC:

Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lemon Fresh Sparkling Wave Lavender Clean

CloroxPro Pine-Sol All-Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean Sparkling Wave Lemon Fresh Orange Energy

Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners

Original Pine-Sol in Pine scent was not included in the recall, according to CPSC.

For more information, you can contact Pine-Sol toll-free at (855) 378-4982, by email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com, or by visiting their website.