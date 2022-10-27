Tanglewood Mall to welcome Carilion expansion

Some of the empty storefronts at Tanglewood Mall will soon provide a much-needed service.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It may not look like it now, but the future of mental health care in the Roanoke Valley is right inside Tanglewood Mall.

Carilion is expanding once again - this time with a new outpatient mental health space.

Psychiatry Chair at Carilion Dr. Robert Trestman said that the expansion is much needed.

“This is such a wonderful opportunity,” Trestman said. “Our current facilities date back about 50+ years. They have been adequate; they have served countless thousands of people over the decades. But this new space offers us an opportunity to go into the community with easy access.”

The 37,000 square feet of unused retail space in Tanglewood Mall will be converted. The expansion will span across two floors of the mall.

Vice Chair of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Jason Peters said that this goes along with the Reimagine 419 plan.

“Everything that they’re doing to expand their services here helps with the economic development of this property,” Peters said.

The mental health clinic will be directly adjacent to the Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine facility.

“With our children’s center how much easier it’s been for patients and our citizens to access care that’s been needed,” Peters said.

Carilion hopes to make mental healthcare access easier for all.

“Working to build access and support for the needs of our community, which are only sadly going to grow in the years ahead,” Trestman said.

“Everybody has had issues through COVID and what it’s done to our community, and I think having everything in one location is not only going to help our folks in our community but also help providers work with each other,” Peters said.

The new mental health facility is set to open in the fall of 2023.