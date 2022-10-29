Radford falls to Glenvar in tight match, 37-34

RADFORD, Va. – It was a special night at the home of the Bobcats. The school and community came together to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1972 State Championship football team.

10 Sports got the chance to catch up with many of the players that were honored.

Radford went 32-0 capturing back-to-back state titles in ‘71 and ‘72 under the legendary head coach Norm Lineburg.

And now, Radford is having another legendary season.

At 8-0, they took on their rival Glenvar on Friday night.

The Highlanders went to Radford for a back-and-forth match.

The tug of war ended with a sweet final touchdown as Glenvar took the win 37-34.