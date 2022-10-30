One dead, suspect wanted in Danville mall shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – One person was killed in a shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday evening, according to Police.

It happened inside Hibbett Sports around 7:15 p.m. when authorities say a man pulled a gun and shot the victim, who was a customer in the store.

The suspect ran on foot from the scene.

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where they later died.

Police provided two photos of the suspect they’re searching for:

Danville police search for suspect in mall shooting-1 (Courtesy: Danville PD) (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Danville police search for suspect in mall shooting-2 (Courtesy: Danville PD) (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

“This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no public safety concern at this time,” said Danville police in a press release Saturday evening. “To ensure the safety of mall patrons, the DPD searched store by store and released patrons upon completion of the search.”

Anyone who has information on the shooting incident is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform. The platforms include calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.