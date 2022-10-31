Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – State Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead in Halifax County over the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 around 12:01 a.m., police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 360.

Police said it happened when a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was going east when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, and flipped multiple times.

The driver of the Tahoe, 24-year-old Maurice Lynch of Orangeburg, South Carolina, was taken to Duke University Hospital where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

The passenger of the Tagoe, 36-year-old David Bacchus of Florence, South Carolina, died at the scene, according to police.

VSP said the victims were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and both were ejected from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.