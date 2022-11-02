Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford

Benny's is coming to the town of Bedford.

BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford.

As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.

While there’s no word yet on a specific opening date, the company said construction is underway and Bedford is inching closer to getting its piece of the pie.

In our coverage area, Benny’s currently has locations in Blacksburg, Lynchburg, Radford, Roanoke and Smith Mountain lake.