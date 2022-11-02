One in four Virginians have misplaced money or valuables in the Virginia Treasury Department and we're working for you to help you find it.

The “Find Your Money” phone bank returns for another year.

Phone lines will open on Thursday. They’ll be open from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, then again from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Since we’ve started this initiative, we’ve helped you – 10 News viewers – find 1.8 million dollars.

“This is a free public service. There are no fees involved in claiming your unclaimed property. We do like to tell our citizens to please be careful. There are 3rd party agencies that do this and they will charge you a fee. So please make sure you are always going through the treasury site,” Diana Shaban with the Virginia Department of Treasury said.

You can visit the link here to learn more.