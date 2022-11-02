‘You don’t think it’s going to happen to you’: Family of Roanoke shooting victim speaks out

The family of a man who was gunned down at his home in Southwest Roanoke wants to ensure their loved one is more than just another victim of gun violence.

ROANOKE, Va. – Jeremy Clement, 36, was a father, a brother, and a friend to many before he was gunned down outside of his home Friday.

“We will always remember the good times,” shared his sister Kimberly Thompson. “We will remember his smile, who he was!”

Thompson spoke with 10 News outside of the funeral home where she was finalizing services for her brother. She said she wants him to be more than just another victim of gun violence.

“I see the news constantly talking about gun violence. Every night there is a shooting. You don’t think it’s going to happen to you,” said Thompson.

Clement’s family said a “senseless” argument with his neighbor led to the shooting. Police found his lifeless body on this porch on Marshall Avenue, the same home where his aunt passed away two years ago.

“Grief is different when you know that person is going to pass. You’re prepared that their time is coming. But when someone’s life is robbed from them, it’s hard to grieve that,” shared Thompson.

After more than an hour of negotiations while barricaded inside the homes attic, 29-year-old Anthony Hall surrendered and was charged with murder.

Clement is survived by his mother, sister, and his two young children. Thompson said he was a jack of all trades.

Admittedly, sharing the news of his death was extremely hard for his family, Thompson shared.

“I never knew how much of an amazing person he was until he was gone,” said Thompson.

But now she does – Thompson said so many others have expressed their love and adoration for the man who was much more than just a brother, father, and friend to so many.

Funeral services are scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at Valley Funeral Home in Roanoke. The viewing is an hour before and is open to the public.

To help the family with funeral expenses, click here.