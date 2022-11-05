Roanoke City Council special election: Get to the two candidates

For Decision 2022, Roanoke voters will select candidates for city council, one of which is a special election.

ROANOKE, Va. – Next week, Roanoke voters will vote to fill four City Council seats, one of which is a special election.

Dem. Luke Priddy and Rep. Peg McGuire will face off to fill the seat of former councilman Robert Jeffery Jr. which will expire at the end of 2024.

“I’m running on improving public safety that involves giving more compensation to our public safety officers but also looking at our infrastructure, where do we have street lighting, where is it safe to cross the street,” said Priddy.

“We also need to give our first responders the respect and the pay and the resources they need, we’re not going to be able to retain any of our officers if they don’t feel respected or if they have better opportunities outside of this city,” said McGuire.

Priddy said he also wants to increase access to city services.

McGuire said she wants to roll back taxes.

