Two hospitalized after crash in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Two people were hospitalized after a crash in Bedford early Saturday, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Firefighters say they were dispatched at 4:12 a.m. to the 1800 Block of Forbes Mill Road for the report of a single-vehicle accident with injuries.

Prior to arrival, firefighters say they were notified of one confirmed entrapment and that another individual had been ejected.

The Bedford Fire Department says upon arrival, units began medical care to both individuals and removed doors to save the trapped individual.

Firefighters say both individuals were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.