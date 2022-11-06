Lynchburg police investigate shooting

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Detectives said around 10:36 Saturday evening, police responded to the 900 block of Pierce Street for reports of shots being fired and a vehicle leaving the scene.

While officers were responding to the Pierce Street incident, another caller stated an adult male, who was in the 1300 block of Buchannan Street, had been shot. More police responded to the 1300 block of Buchannan Street where they located vehicle that had been hit by gunfire and an adult male who was shot in the leg.

Officers on scene in the 900 block of Pierce Street located a house that had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported at the house.

The adult male victim, located on Buchannan Street, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury where he was treated and released.

No arrests have been made at this time.