25-year-old man dead after crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 25-year-old man is dead following a crash on Route 676 in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4., the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, River Scott Lawson, of Troutville, ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

VSP told 10 News that Lawson was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

State Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, according to VSP.