Alleghany, Covington High School playoff football games moved to Thursday

LOW MOOR, Va. – Both Alleghany High School and Covington High School’s playoff football games have been moved to Thursday night, Nov. 10, due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday.

Covington High School will head to Narrows to face off against the Green Wave in the Region 1C playoffs. Alleghany High School will face Appomattox County in Region 2C, at Appomattox.

Both games will kick off at 7 p.m.

Covington will enter with a three-game winning streak, and finished the regular season with a 3-7 record. Alleghany finished its regular season at 6-4, and Thursday’s game will be the first postseason appearance since 2017.

“Alleghany Highlands Public Schools leadership is exceptionally pleased that both of our high school football teams are advancing to this level of play,” said Superintendent Kim Halterman.

Friday’s forecast shows a chance of rain throughout the region due to the effects of Tropical Cyclone Nicole.