Back to reality: Typical November air settles in before Nicole’s soaking rain arrives

ROANOKE, Va. – Following record-shattering warmth Monday, it’s a return to more typical temperatures the next two days in southwest and central Virginia.

Election Day starts out pretty chilly, but sunshine comes to the rescue following an early morning lunar eclipse!

Election Day forecast 2022

Nighttime temperatures drop into the 30s and lower 40s, resulting in areas of frost first thing Wednesday morning.

Highs then reach the upper 50s and lower 60s under more sunshine.

While this is happening, Nicole is nearing landfall along Florida’s East Coast as either a strong tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening.

A strong cold front will guide the storm northeast from there, likely sending rain into our area by Veterans Day.

How much rain depends on where exactly the front and Nicole meet up.

Scenarios regarding Nicole on Veterans Day

At the moment, it appears as though that meteorological meeting is going to happen a little farther west.

This will result in periods of rain - heavy at times - throughout the day Friday. Rain totals will be on the order of 1 to 3 inches (isolated higher).

Impacts expected from Nicole on Veterans Day

While the wind isn’t expected to cause widespread damage, we will have to watch any thunderstorms that develop.

As is the case with any tropical system, they’ll have the chance to briefly spin.

The rain is outta here Saturday, but the wind will be strongest behind Nicole. This will result in dropping temperatures from morning to afternoon.

Strong cold front moves through the area Saturday

Get ready for one heck of a cold snap. High temperatures Sunday and Monday range from the 30s in the mountains to the 40s elsewhere.

Feeling like January at times Sunday and Monday

Low temperatures drop into the 20s next Monday and Tuesday mornings.