The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats

DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones.
Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller.
The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election. 10 News got the chance to meet with them individually ahead of the election to learn why they think they deserve your vote.
Watch full interviews with each of the candidates below.
Alonzo Jones
Maureen Belko
Gary Miller
James Buckner
Bryant Hood
Petrina Carter
