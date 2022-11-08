The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats

There are six candidates on the ballot

DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones.

Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller.

The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election. 10 News got the chance to meet with them individually ahead of the election to learn why they think they deserve your vote.

Watch full interviews with each of the candidates below.

Alonzo Jones

Alonzo Jones talks with 10 News ahead of the Danville City Council election.

Maureen Belko

Maureen Belko talks with 10 News ahead of the Danville City Council election.

Gary Miller

Gary Miller talks with 10 News ahead of the Danville City Council election.

James Buckner

James Buckner talks with 10 News ahead of the 2022 election for Danville City Council.

Bryant Hood

Bryant Hood talks with 10 News ahead of the 2022 election for Danville City Council.

Petrina Carter

Petrina Carter talks with 10 News ahead of the Danville City Council election.

Find more election news, Tuesday’s election results, and more updates here.