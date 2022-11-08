53º

The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats

Scroll down to watch full interviews with each of the candidates

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

There are six candidates on the ballot

DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones.

Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller.

The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election. 10 News got the chance to meet with them individually ahead of the election to learn why they think they deserve your vote.

Watch full interviews with each of the candidates below.

Alonzo Jones
Alonzo Jones talks with 10 News ahead of the Danville City Council election.
Maureen Belko
Maureen Belko talks with 10 News ahead of the Danville City Council election.
Gary Miller
Gary Miller talks with 10 News ahead of the Danville City Council election.
James Buckner
James Buckner talks with 10 News ahead of the 2022 election for Danville City Council.
Bryant Hood
Bryant Hood talks with 10 News ahead of the 2022 election for Danville City Council.
Petrina Carter
Petrina Carter talks with 10 News ahead of the Danville City Council election.

