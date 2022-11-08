Man wanted after Salem police chase leaves three officers hurt

Griffin Newman is wanted after a police chase left three officers hurt (Credit: City of Salem)

SALEM, Va. – A man is wanted after a shots-fired incident in Salem led to a police chase and then a crash between two cruisers, according to police.

Authorities said that they were investigating a shots fired incident in the 200 block of East Main Street at 10:12 p.m. on Monday.

Griffin Newman, 25, was identified as a suspect. Police said that he sped away from the scene on his motorcycle and refused to stop for police.

Officers said that Newman was last seen while traveling north on Wildwood Road.

During the chase, authorities said two police cruisers hit each other at the intersection of West Main Street and Wildwood Road. The crash left three officers with minor injuries.

Newman is wanted on several charges including shooting within city limits, reckless handling of a firearm, eluding police and reckless driving.

Anyone with information on Newman’s location or any details is asked to call 540-375-3083.