Red kettle stolen from The Salvation Army of Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Salvation Army of Danville told 10 News that one of its red kettles was stolen Monday afternoon (Nov.7).

The organization says it happened outside the Belk department store in Danville Mall. Fortunately, the kettle worker was not physically injured in the incident.

The Red Kettle Campaign is a nationwide effort to raise money for those in need and help ease financial burdens during the holiday season.

Lt. Antonio Hodges from the Salvation Army of Danville spoke out about the incident.

“It is sad that the individual who knocked the kettle stand down and ran off with the kettle felt their only option was to steal. If they needed help, we could have helped them with their rent. We could have helped them with their electricity. We could have helped them with gifts for their children. We could have helped them with food for their table for Christmas and throughout the year.” Lt. Antonio Hodges

Regardless of what happened, Hodges says the Salvation Army will continue working to ensure that Southside residents have a Merry Christmas.

“I know the Lord is going to continue to bless our ministry here in Danville,” Hodges said.

The Salvation Army is fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation. If anyone has information, please contact Danville Police.