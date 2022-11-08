Voter turnout at Roanoke polls on November 8, 2022

Even though turnout is higher during presidential elections, voters are recognizing the importance of voting in local elections today.

ROANOKE, Va. – Turnout was pretty high at the Roanoke precinct. Election officials told 10 News that more than 1,000 came through on Tuesday.

On the ballot was the Sixth Congressional District election and an election for Roanoke City Council.

Even though turnout is higher during presidential elections, voters are recognizing the importance of voting in local elections.

”All politics is local. And I think that’s one reason that one party has made such a huge effort to drive elections down the ballot, which of course means to the more local elections such as this one,” Dr. John Priddy, an election day volunteer.

As long as you get in line by 7 p.m., your vote will count.