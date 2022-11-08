52º

Local News

Voter turnout at Roanoke polls on November 8, 2022

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Election 2022, Decision 2022, Politics, Government
Even though turnout is higher during presidential elections, voters are recognizing the importance of voting in local elections today.

ROANOKE, Va. – Turnout was pretty high at the Roanoke precinct. Election officials told 10 News that more than 1,000 came through on Tuesday.

On the ballot was the Sixth Congressional District election and an election for Roanoke City Council.

Even though turnout is higher during presidential elections, voters are recognizing the importance of voting in local elections.

”All politics is local. And I think that’s one reason that one party has made such a huge effort to drive elections down the ballot, which of course means to the more local elections such as this one,” Dr. John Priddy, an election day volunteer.

As long as you get in line by 7 p.m., your vote will count.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Abbie is a multimedia journalist finishing up her senior year at Virginia Tech. You can watch her report on weekday evenings.

email