Craig County schools closed Wednesday due to ‘continued staff illnesses,’ leaders say

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – Schools in Craig County will be closed on Wednesday due to many teachers being sick, school officials said.

Craig County Public Schools made the announcement Wednesday evening on Facebook. They said teachers will get in touch with students regarding work assignments.

School officials said there will also be no after-school activities on Wednesday.

Cleaning and disinfecting efforts will continue at the schools, CCPS said.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact your building’s principal.

This comes after other schools in the region reported an increase in flu cases. You can read more on the increase here.