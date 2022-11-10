One airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell County, crews say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person was airlifted out after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday in Campbell County, according to the Brookeville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department.

On Wednesday evening, authorities said Company 12 responded to Turkey Foot Road for the crash.

Rescue 12 found the motorcycle off of the road and in the woods, crews said.

CCPS requested that the person be airlifted because of their condition, according to the fire department.

We’re told AirLife landed at the other end of Turkey Foot Road.

There have been no updates on the person’s condition. We have reached out to the authorities for more information.