NARROWS, Va. – Covington made the trek to take on the Narrows Green Wave.

6-0 Narrows made a big pass, picked off by Covington to slow down the Green Wave.

Another score later, it was Narrows 14, Covington nothing, but the Cougars had the drive to play hard and leave everything on the field Thursday night.

Narrows brought out all the stops and came out victorious, though.

The game’s final score was Narrows 34, Covington 18.