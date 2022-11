FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle crash on Franklin Road in Roanoke County is causing delays Friday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

At about 6:30 a.m., police were called to the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US 220) near LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine for the report of a vehicle crash.

At this time, north and southbound lanes are closed in this area and drivers are encouraged to avoid Franklin Road if they can.

