Police searching for suspect after shooting that left one dead in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a murder on Cornerstone Street Friday night.

Police say around 9:11 p.m. Friday, officers went to 106 Cornerstone Street for the reports of shots fired.

Callers told police one man had been shot and the suspect ran away, according to the LPD.

We’re told first responders and bystanders at the scene attempted life-saving measures, but they were not successful.

LPD said their Forensic and Criminal Investigation Units responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

The suspect is described as a man with a reddish-brown beard, wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a white and yellow design on the front, a dark-colored baseball cap backward, dark-colored long shorts, and dark-colored tennis shoes with a white check.

LPD said the investigation is active and ongoing.

