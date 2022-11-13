Churches, city leaders come together for walk to end gun violence

With concerns over gun violence in the Roanoke area continuing to grow, today some groups came together to walk to express their concerns.

ROANOKE, Va. – Residents in Northwest Roanoke came together for a walk to end gun violence on Saturday morning.

The walk was organized by Hill Street Baptist Church. One of the focuses of the walk was to hit many of the churches in the Northwest area.

Reverend Preston Tyler says it was strategically planned to go by the churches in the area.

“We’re trying to bring the awareness to the churches and let the churches know we’re all going to stand together,” Tyler said. “We’re all going to work together and bring gun violence down.”

Tyler was joined by Gun Violence Prevention Commission Chairman, Joe Cobb, to discuss some of the issues in the area.

“The walk today. It’s not just a short walk. It’s a walk through Northwest Roanoke,” Cobb said.

“We know it’s on the rise. But we just wanted to make sure the community knows that we’re in partnership in trying to fight this and bring it down,” Tyler said.

Throughout the walk, many of the marchers chanted, “Prayers Up, Guns Down.”

There will be another Gun Violence Prevention meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.